Albury trainer Ron Stubbs looks to have potentially unearthed another promising galloper after Rumours Abound notched an impressive victory in the $30,000 Maiden Handicap, (1000m) at Wagga on Tuesday.
Rumours Abound made amends for a forgettable debut at Wagga earlier this month when she blundered the start and over-raced to cost herself a debut victory.
Ridden by Josh Richards, Rumours Abound ($2.70) pinged straight to the lead from barrier 3 and was never seriously challenged in the home straight to win by more than three-lengths.
Local galloper Spirited King ($15) finished second for trainer Scott Spackman with Allabouttroy ($2.20-fav) third.
Stubbs was relieved to see Rumours Abound improve her manners so quickly.
"That was a lot better watch today, wasn't it?, " Stubbs said.
"She jumped well and cleanly which was pleasing to see."
Rumours Abound is a well bred filly from the sire Press Statement.
Stubbs said with her breeding, Rumours Abound was bred to run a strong 2000m.
"She is bred to run a mile-and-a-quarter, he said.
"We started her off over the 1200m, hoping that we could step up in distance.
"But judging on her performance today over 1000m, I might have to reassess."
Stubbs felt the dominance of the victory was a good sign that Rumours Abound was a progressive filly with much bigger wins in store.
"She is a lovely, big striding filly and I always thought that she would have a future," he said.
"Even though we missed out on her first start, it is satisfying to see her get the win today.
"In regards to whether she has had enough for her first preparation - I'm at the crossroads at the minute.
"A couple of weeks ago I made the decision to put her out after this run.
"But she has been doing well around the stable, so I'll take her home and reassess and see where we go.
"She was a lovely yearling when we purchased her and now she has furnished out into a lovely filly."
Richards who was having his first ride on Rumours Abound, echoed Stubbs' thoughts.
"Ron told me she was a nice filly and I can see now why he has got an opinion about her," Richards said.
Rumours Abound is raced by a large syndicate including Albury Racing Club CEO, Steve Hetherton.
Several Culcairn premiership players are among the ownership including Dean Smith, David Badger, Mick Brown and Brent Barber.
The win was a welcome tonic for Smith and Badger especially.
The pair have had plenty of sleepless nights after knocking back an opportunity to purchase a share in star sprinter Eduardo several years ago which still haunts them.
