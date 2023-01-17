The Border Mail

The Ron Stubbs-trained Rumours Abound wins at Wagga in second race start

By Brent Godde
Updated January 17 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 7:00pm
Trainer Ron Stubbs predicts a bright future ahead for Rumours Abound after winning her maiden at Wagga on Tuesday.

Albury trainer Ron Stubbs looks to have potentially unearthed another promising galloper after Rumours Abound notched an impressive victory in the $30,000 Maiden Handicap, (1000m) at Wagga on Tuesday.

