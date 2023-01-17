The Donna Scott-trained La Sante will head to next month's Country Championships in winning form after saluting at Wagga on Tuesday.
Resuming from a six-week freshen-up, La Sante notched a tough victory in the $27,000 Benchmark 74 Handicap, (1400m) with Brendan Ward aboard.
La Sante ($5) sat outside early leader Sizzleonthebridge for most of the trip and showed plenty of fight over the final furlong to stave off the challenge of Blazing Sunrise.
The Sylvia Thompson-trained Brenlyn's Trooper finished third.
Scott said La Sante would form part of the stable's assault on the Country Championships on her home track on February 25.
"He's had a bit of a break between runs and we trialled him last week at Albury just to get the fitness into him," Scott said.
"Because we were going to town and things didn't work out.
"The win is a great result for the owners.
"He sustained a very bad injury here when he was heading towards the Country Championships two years ago.
"So he has been knocking on the door and it's good to finally get a win for the owners."
Scott claimed the training honours at the meeting after Siasha Jewel also won.
Siasha Jewel broke through for the first win of her eight start career in the $27,000 Maiden Handicap, (1600m) with Kayla NIsbet aboard.
Scott also had three placegetters with Lensman, Kingofsomewherehot and Improper.
