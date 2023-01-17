Albury police have put out a call to the public on Wednesday morning to help them locate four people wanted for arrest.
Kylie-Ann Williams, 36, has an outstanding warrant in her name.
She is known around the Albury-Wodonga area, as well as Lightning Ridge, the Sydney CBD, and numerous towns across Victoria and Queensland.
Matthew Fayle, 40, is wanted on two outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent Mathoura and Morwell in Victoria, as well as the Queensland towns of Biloela and Etna Creek.
Wayne Harris, 25, has an outstanding arrest warrant.
He has previously been seen around Albury and Wodonga.
Nicholas Barrett, 36, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent Albury-Wodonga and Bega and Merimbula on the NSW south coast.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.