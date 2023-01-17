The Border Mail
Kane Scott stepping up for both club and state

By Liam Nash
Updated January 18 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 10:32am
Wodonga Raiders product Kane Scott is currently in Tasmania, co-captaining Victoria Country's under-17 side at the National Championships while away from Prahran duties.

Anyone unaware of Kane Scott's ability needs to have a hard look at what the youngster is doing in the big leagues.

