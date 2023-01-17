Anyone unaware of Kane Scott's ability needs to have a hard look at what the youngster is doing in the big leagues.
At just 16, the Wodonga Raiders product has nailed down a first team spot in Victorian Premier Cricket with Prahran, is honing his craft as a wicketkeeper-bat and is now leading Victoria Country's under-17s as vice captain.
While remaining blasé about the scope of his achievements, Scott is thriving in state colours at the Tasmania-hosted National Championships alongside fellow Border talent and ex-Lavington batter Eddie Schultheis.
"It's been pretty good, we've had two pretty clinical wins at the moment against NSW Country and South Australia," Scott said.
"We came over on the plane on Sunday...Thursday and Friday we play a few more games and then we have a rest day, then Sunday and Monday we play two more games.
"The experience with the boys has been really good (bonding together), we've been going out for dinner as a team and getting to cafes."
Vic Country rolled NSW Country in Monday's opener with Scott or Schultheis not featuring with the bat during a seven-wicket win.
Scott then chipped in with a handy 21 off 34 balls in a victory over South Australia in game two, and now he gears up for a clash with Northern Territory today.
Away from his Vic Country exploits, what Scott has done is arguably more impressive.
Batting at seven and keeping for Prahran's first XI, the ex-Raider is averaging an honest 17.25 runs per game - but it's the environment he is doing so in speaks volumes.
The True Blues are in searing form having won four on the spin, and Scott is just glad to be there for the ride.
"It's been pretty good; I've been holding down a spot in the ones at Prahran, just putting in the best efforts that I can," he said.
"We've got two or three other keeper-batsmen at the club who can definitely play a role in the ones as well as myself.
"The club as a whole has been going really well, we've had four cleans sweeps in a row so that puts us second in the club championships."
