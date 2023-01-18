A North East pub on the brink of closure has turned its fortunes around with the addition of a new chef.
Yackandandah Hotel was without any kitchen staff for several weeks as owner Peter Cook began to plan an exit strategy, but he has now shifted his attention towards locking in a long-term lease.
Bianca Lyons has come on board after 25 years of cooking experience in pubs and clubs and will serve meals at the venue for the first time on Friday night.
Food will be available five nights a week until a second chef is hired, which Mr Cook hoped wouldn't take too long to finalise.
"It's a step in the right direction," he said.
"We obviously need two chefs to be fully functional, so we have one that's starting with us straight away and we have a couple of interviews coming up in the next few weeks where we'll hope to get a second chef.
"The pub remains open seven days a week at the moment from 12pm, which is a reduced hours because we normally open at 10am.
"Obviously, without catering we lose 100 per cent of our catering revenue, but we also lose about 70 per cent of our bar revenue when we don't have meals.
"We've had good local and tourist support, but without food, it makes it extremely difficult to operate."
Mr Cook said he had been overwhelmed by the response from the community, not only for the business, but for the many people who checked in on him and his son, Geoffrey, who helps him run the pub, in recent weeks.
"We took over in November 2019 and the bushfires had an effect on trade. We recovered from the bushfires and then went into COVID," he said.
"Through one of our supporters, Chef 4 Hire, when they heard about our situation, they went the extra mile to try and find us somebody and they've achieved that.
"Bianca approached the agency and they immediately sent her over to talk to us."
When he couldn't find chefs, Mr Cook had to part ways with 12 of his 15 staff members, but is keen to get back to full capacity in the coming weeks.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
