The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Traffic lights in North Albury are reportedly out as well as loss of power to residences

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated January 18 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The area affected in red, according to Essential Energy.

A large swathe of North Albury has been left without power after a sudden outage across the suburb on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.