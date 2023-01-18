Power restored in North Albury after more than 2000 customers affected

UPDATE: Power has now been restored in North Albury, to the joy of residents.
Reports of the restoration came through about noon.
"Thank you to the brilliant sparkies that got the power up and going again!" one person said on social media.
"Bloody legends!"
EARLIER: A large swathe of North Albury has been left without power after a sudden outage across the suburb on Wednesday morning.
Traffic lights are reportedly out on Waugh and Logan Road where no traffic control was in place at the time of reporting.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and to drive with caution.
Essential Energy said the cause of the loss of power to as many as 2844 residences and businesses was still being investigated.
But several people on social media pointed out the blackout occurred in the midst of a thunderstorm.
One report said a power pole had been hit in Nowra Street out the front of Lieber Upholstery, though this is yet to be confirmed.
"I watched it straight in front of me followed by a plume of smoke from a gum tree," the person said on social media.
