Flowers are like friends, says florist Renee Williams.
"They lean on each other and we are all there to hold each other up," she told a group of budding florists at a school holiday workshop in Albury on Wednesday.
The owner of The Real Florist held the first of two flower-making classes for children in her new workshop space at the Swift Street store.
Welcomed with a cupcake and hot chocolate, the young florists soon found their creativity blooming among the beautifully scented arrangements.
The idea for creating "magical memories" during the holidays was born from her own two daughters - who just "love a good craft-a-noon".
"Holidays are full of wonder and excitement for children, and as a parent you want to provide memories of fun and happiness but as a working parent myself, it can be hard to balance - and also expensive," she said.
You want to provide memories of fun and happiness (in the holidays) but as a working parent myself, it can be hard to balance...- Renee Williams
Mrs Williams has been running the workshops every holidays for the past two years and when she trialled it as a birthday party for one of her daughters it was a hit.
"We love nothing more than seeing faces of joy when we are sharing our love for flowers, especially with children," she said.
"They leave with so much pride and inspiration. It's magical."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.