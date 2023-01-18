The Border Mail
Former Murray United junior Luca Yates selected for IberCup

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 12:37pm
Ex-Murray United junior Luca Yates, the son of the club's former technical director Darren Yates, has made the IberCup Select Australia team heading to Spain and Portugal for a global soccer tournament in just a few months.

A chance to lace the boots on some of football's most hallowed turfs has Border-raised soccer prodigy Luca Yates geared up for the trip of a lifetime in just a few months.

