A chance to lace the boots on some of football's most hallowed turfs has Border-raised soccer prodigy Luca Yates geared up for the trip of a lifetime in just a few months.
Yates, son of former Murray United chairman Darren, has been selected to represent Australia in the IberCup, one of the most well-attended youth football tournaments the world has to offer.
The 12-year-old will line up against academies of European giants such as Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool across two tournaments in Spain and Portugal during early April.
Though he's had a taste of the action before, Yates is champing at the bit to get back on the park and mix it with some of the best youngsters on the planet.
"Playing games against the best club academies in Europe is exciting and will be the biggest challenge I've ever had in football," he said.
"I played in the IberCup in Spain and Portugal in July last year and it was awesome so I can't wait to get back there. They love football and play physical which I enjoy.
"I'm also looking forward to the food in Europe and the beaches in Portugal and Spain."
Yates returns to the tournament off the back of a stellar showing in 2022.
The young forward, who now plies his trade for National Premier League club Oakleigh Cannons, was handpicked from a trial and slotted into the under-12 side which attended last year's IberCup, netting 11 times in 12 games including one against Portuguese titan Benfica.
His performance garnered scholarship entrance to this year's tournament - and the months until the IberCup's start can't tick down quicker for Yates.
"We arrive in Madrid on March 30th and have a training session at Real Madrid's academy the next day which will be great," he said.
"The first IberCup tournament at Madrid starts on April 1st for four days, we then drive to Cascais in Portugal for the second tournament that starts on April 5th and we have a training session booked in at Sporting Lisbon's academy when we arrive.
"We will also have a tour of Sporting Lisbon's stadium and have the chance to go to watch Real Madrid in a La Liga match while we're in Spain.
"The tour is 12 nights in total and hopefully we can stay an extra couple of days afterwards."
Yates will be a drop in a massive talent pool at the tournament, which sees more than 30,000 players from around 70 countries participate.
However, that's not going to stop him from trying to stand out from the crowd.
"The tournament is seven versus seven which gives us some more space to run and take players on which I like," he said.
"I prefer to play striker or attacking midfield and my favourite part of football is helping my team win games and scoring goals."
Yates said the inspiration behind his play style is mirrored on his hero.
When quizzed about who that might be, the usual reply of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi didn't enter the conversation, but rather the answer came in the form of a youngster from two hours down the Hume Highway.
"Garang Kuol is now my favourite player," he said.
"He's explosive, creates goals and scores plenty and is exciting to watch and has come from a similar regional club like myself."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Kuol's meteoric rise from Shepparton-based Goulburn Valley Suns to English Premier League club Newcastle United has breathed life into the dreams of thousands of young Australians.
And Yates is one of them.
So, when he voices a desire to follow in Kuol's footsteps, Yates is deadly serious when he said he's picturing a future in the pro game for himself.
"(I want to take soccer) as far as I possibly can, I would love to become professional and have the chance to play in Europe one day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.