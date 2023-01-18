The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Temora crash accused Jack Astill, charged with dangerous and predatory driving, wasn't driving, lawyer tells court

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
January 18 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina crash accused wasn't behind the wheel, lawyer tells court

The Temora man accused of causing and leaving the scene of an accident that saw two people airlifted to hospital has been denied bail in Young Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.