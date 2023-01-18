An equine vet says treatment delays are stressful for owners, horses and veterinarians alike, as the wait for a sick and injured horse pushed into its sixth day.
Hume Equine Centre practice manager Elissa Koch said the size and strength of horses, as well as the travel time required for callouts, could see veterinarians lose hours on even straightforward treatments.
"You cannot work 24 hours a day," Mrs Koch said.
"Often we're seeing horses out in the field. We'll be dealing with distressed owners and a large animal that is also potentially in distress that is potentially dangerous for the vet.
"We don't like not being able to see patients but there is a limit to what you can fit in a day," she said.
Earlier this week The Border Mail reported a 17-year-old ex-racehorse named Stu had been suffering through extreme heat for days with an unknown illness and an injured leg. Equine vets in the region told his owner they were unable to see him until after the weekend.
After five painful days, Stu's treatment was delayed again.
"Some days you get a run of emergencies that throw your day out of kilter," Mrs Koch said.
"We take a call and we base it on the owner's information. Sometimes what they deem as urgent may not be and sometimes what they don't deem as urgent is. It is difficult to manage."
Mrs Koch said addressing the issue of timely treatment for Albury's considerable domestic pet population by simply hiring more equine vets, particularly regionally, wouldn't resolve the issue due to the profession's unpredictability.
"You could have five vets here and they'd cover the day or be sitting around twiddling their thumbs. You could have five vets here one day and you wouldn't be able to fit in all the calls. It is very unpredictable," Mrs Koch said.
"There are other options locally. If those are exhausted, it's hard but that just means that everybody is busy."
