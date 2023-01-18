Man jailed after hitting stranger over head with rock in central Albury

A man who attacked a woman with a rock in broad daylight has been jailed for at least seven months over the incident.
The incident happened on December 27, with the victim and attacker not known to each other.
The victim, Kerrie, was at the intersection of David and Swift streets when she noticed the man holding the object about 3.50pm.
Morgan, 28, asked the woman for the time before smashing her over the head without warning.
She was left bleeding and struggled to find anyone to help her before a woman assisted her near the Myer car park.
The victim, who asked her identity not be revealed, told The Border Mail the incident had left her in shock.
A photograph she took of her injury shows a cut to her scalp.
"The rock was quite large, the size of two fists," she said the day after her ordeal.
"I'm quite emotional today and quite shocked.
"The police response was incredible, I had quite a few officers attend to me."
Morgan, who has priors, including for holding a knife to an ex-partner's throat, admitted to the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Albury Local Court.
He recently appeared before magistrate Chris Halburd.
Mr Halburd imposed a non-parole period of seven months, backdated to the offender's arrest on the day of his offence.
His earliest release date is on July 26.
The magistrate ordered Morgan serve a maximum jail term of 13 months, which will expire in January next year.
