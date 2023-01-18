The Border Mail
Man jailed after hitting stranger over head with rock in central Albury

By Albury Court
Updated January 18 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
Kenneth Hayden Morgan.

A man who attacked a woman with a rock in broad daylight has been jailed for at least seven months over the incident.

