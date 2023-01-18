A scattering of tickets across dozens of performances remain for the final weekend of immersive theatrical experience A Land of Snow and Ice at Hothouse Theatre.
Due to popular demand, and as a season bonus for the school holidays, Albury's own Rachel McNamara has returned for a final weekend of performances.
A Land of Snow and Ice takes place in a transformed Butter Factory Theatre, where children and their families are on a mission into the Arctic to save the essence of humanity's character.
Ms McNamara said the enthusiasm of children in the audience would spread to the cast.
"Kids are giddy with delight because they've had a great theatrical experience," Ms McNamara said.
"Even though the framework is the same, each show is different because the audience are the main characters.
"We have been delighted and inspired by the kids reactions to the show and to their grown ups willingness to enter into the world of the show," she said.
Tickets to the 40-minute performance are $20 with group discounts available.
