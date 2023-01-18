Two-time Toni Wilson medallist Sophie Hanrahan will coach Corowa-Rutherglen.
Hanrahan takes over from the highly respected Georgie Bruce.
Former Wangaratta Rovers' coach Noel Hatton will assist the league's 2018-19 best and fairest.
Andy Eales, Grace O'Brien and Libby Van Tiel will round out of the coaching group.
Pre-season training starts on Tuesday.
