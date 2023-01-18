The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Corowa-Rutherglen names its new netball coach for 2023 season

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Hanrahan will coach the Roos in 2023.

Two-time Toni Wilson medallist Sophie Hanrahan will coach Corowa-Rutherglen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.