A teenage boy missing from Thurgoona has not contacted his family since about 10pm Tuesday.
Police say Aiden Hill, 14, was last seen at a home on Cremin Court, with officers starting inquiries when he failed to return home.
Murray River District Police have appealed for public help to locate him.
"Inquiries have revealed he was sighted at a plaza on Kiewa Street, Albury, about 7.30am today," police said on Wednesday.
Police hold concerns for Aiden's welfare due to his age and have released images of him as part of their investigations.
"Aiden is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with olive complexion, about 175 centimetres tall, with thin build, and short sandy brown hair and brown eyes," police said.
Anyone with information about Aiden's whereabouts can contact Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
