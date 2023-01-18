Teenage boy missing from Thurgoona found safe and well, police say

UPDATE: A teenage boy missing since Tuesday night has been located safe and well in Thurgoona.
NSW Police confirmed on Thursday morning the 14-year-old had been found at a home about 7.30pm Wednesday.
"Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance," police said in a statement.
EARLIER: A teenage boy missing from Thurgoona has not contacted his family since about 10pm Tuesday.
Police said the teenager, 14, was last seen at a home, with officers starting inquiries when he failed to return home.
Murray River District Police have appealed for public help to locate him.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police hold concerns for the boy's welfare due to his age and have released images of him as part of their investigations.
Anyone with information can contact Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.