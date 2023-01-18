The Border Mail
Teenage boy missing from Thurgoona found safe and well, police say

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated January 19 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:00am
Teenage boy missing from Thurgoona found safe and well, police say

UPDATE: A teenage boy missing since Tuesday night has been located safe and well in Thurgoona.

