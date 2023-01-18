As the Border's basketball courts reverberate with screeching sneakers and clamouring crowds, soaking up every inch of the atmosphere are the locals.
Five sides from the region are contesting the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup, comprised of four Albury-Wodonga Bandits outfits as well as a North East Bushrangers invitational squad.
What's clear is they are making sure not to disappoint the home fans.
The Bandits' under-18 boys squad were locked in one of the tournament's most electrifying fixtures on Wednesday, edging out Tasmania Tigers in the final quarter to seal a 55-51 win.
Coach Jacob Cincurak was elated with the effort, noting his squad's mettle was tested given the high-octane nature of such a tournament.
"It was a tight one, we were coming in probably expecting to have a bit over that group," he said.
"I probably underestimated (Tasmania) a little bit, but everyone contributed to that win so I was pretty happy with it.
"We throw the word poise around a lot - there were a lot of times where the game got too fast for our own good.
"A lot of these guys play junior Bandits, and the biggest difference between boys basketball and men's basketball is poise and having control."
The Bandits gained a four point lead at the first quarter, and extended the buffer to seven by the main break.
However, a myriad of opportunities went begging in the third term for Cincurak's charges which allowed the Tigers back into the match, with it becoming a two-point game in the blink of an eye.
The Bandits would regain their composure temporarily, but a monster dunk from Tasmania's Josh Vimpany had the away crowd on their feet and the Tigers one three pointer from levelling things with just minutes remaining.
But a strong defensive effort in the dying moments secured the Bandits their first win, which plastered a smile across the face of offensive weapon Tyler Barker.
"We know what we have as a team, and we know where we can get those best looks, so we were confident we could get those looks in and finish the game off how we needed to," he said.
"It's great; you're going to get the highest level of basketball here.
"You know every time you're competing here you're going to be pushing yourself, pushing everyone else which is great to see.
Barker's point was reiterated by teammate Brodie Paul, who was stoked to see the tournament's return.
"With that team, they were really tight on defence so it's always good to get a good competition, especially for the younger blokes," he said.
"This hasn't run for two years, so it's good to see all states come together for this massive tournament again."
