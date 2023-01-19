A new heart awareness program is aiming to change people's mindsets to identify an emergency before it's too late.
Heart Matters, aimed at increasing knowledge of warning signs for a heart attack and reducing the risk of related diseases, will be presented to numerous community groups and businesses on the Border and parts of the North East until the end of March.
Wodonga coordinator Liz Cerini said symptoms such as pain, pressure, heaviness and tightness in the chest, neck, jaw, arms, back or shoulders often went ignored.
"If you're moving around, we would say for you to stop what you're doing and sit down," she said.
"The next thing to do is tell someone how you're feeling, because too many people don't tell anyone. If the symptoms are still there after 10 minutes, call triple zero.
"We know that many people wait for hours before they make the call because they think it might be a false alarm or they don't want to bother anyone.
"You may not be collapsed on the ground, but it's still an emergency."
Heart Matters, a partnership between Heart Foundation, the Victorian government, Ambulance Victoria and Monash University, started last year.
Ms Cerini conducted her first full length Heart Matters presentation to Wodonga VIEW Club on Wednesday and was pleased with the response.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga VIEW Club treasurer Carol Gay, 76, whose father, grandfather and uncle all died from heart attacks, said it was great session for the membership.
"With our age group, we don't want to be a bother, so when we have these pains or we have any problems, we don't tend to ring the ambulance until we're almost having a heart attack," she said.
"That's what happened to my father. He had indigestion and thought that's what it was, but two days later he was dead from a heart attack.
"I think lifestyle is a big thing. One of our ladies is a smoker, but we all have been, so that's a risk factor. It's important to be aware of what steps to take and not be too complacent."
Mrs Gay had a TIA (transient ischemic attack) at 62, when the vessels supplying blood to the brain became blocked, which resulted in a minor stroke and major wake-up call.
She has taken steps to have her heart health checked.
"My doctor did some tests and took my blood pressure and he referred me to a heart place in Albury. The first part was to check the heart stress and the next parts will happen in April," Mrs Gay said.
"Because my arteries were all blocked up, I'll know if that's going to happen to my heart as well."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.