The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Heart Matters project rolled out in Wodonga and wider region to help community recognise signs of heart attack

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 20 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heart Matters Wodonga coordinator Liz Cerini, with Wodonga VIEW Club treasurer Carol Gay, after presenting to the women's group about recognising warning signs and reducing the risk of a heart attack. Picture by James Wiltshire

A new heart awareness program is aiming to change people's mindsets to identify an emergency before it's too late.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.