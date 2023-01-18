Ovens and Murray Bowls enters its final month of the regular season on Saturday.
Rutherglen faces a tough test as it looks to force its way into the top four.
The home team meets undefeated competition leaders Wodonga.
Rutherglen has a three-five win-loss record to sit only nine points behind fourth-placed Benalla.
The league's most southern outfit also has a difficult task to work its way up the ladder on the road against Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort.
YMGCR is second with a six-two record.
Elsewhere, third-placed Wangaratta is away to Myrtleford, while Kiewa is home to Yarrawonga.
The ladder (after round 10) is: Wodonga 136 points, YMGCR 127, Wangaratta 110, Benalla 92, Rutherglen 83, Myrtleford 66, Yarrawonga 53, Kiewa 53.
The competition has 14 rounds with the three-week finals to start on February 18.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The grand final will be held on March 4.
