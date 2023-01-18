Threats to stab others 'may turn deadly' the next time Lavington man 'loses control'

Three people had to flee a Lavington house in fear for their lives after a man used an "evil tone" in his "aggressive" threats to stab them.
Two of Dean Bradley Kennedy's victims were his sister and mother, with the third a man who shared his Kentucky Avenue house.
Kennedy's lawyer pleaded for his client to be released from custody under a community-based court order.
But Albury Local Court magistrate Roger Prowse was unswayed, telling solicitor David Ierace on Wednesday the unemployed 31-year-old had been given too many chances to right his ways.
Mr Prowse said Kennedy had failed to take advantage of supervision from NSW Community Corrections in the past.
He likened Kennedy's track record on court orders to going "around the same roundabout again and again, hoping you'll find a different exit".
Mr Prowse said the problem was that Kennedy always chose the same exit - and it was one that resulted in him offending yet again, often with that same undercurrent of violence.
But Mr Ierace said while Kennedy had acted in an intimidating manner in the past, he had never actually carried out such threats.
Mr Prowse indicated that gave him no comfort, as no one could really tell if the next incident might instead have a tragic, fatal outcome.
"I don't want to necessarily see a (newspaper) heading (of) 'family of four stabbed to death, offender last seen heading away on a pushbike'."
It was for that reason that Mr Prowse decided Kennedy had to be locked up.
Kennedy, who appeared in court via a video link to the Albury police station dock, pleaded guilty to intimidation and failing to appear on bail.
Police told the court that Kennedy's sister had temporarily moved into his home about two weeks before the incident happened on January 9 about midday.
Kennedy, his mother and his flatmate were in the kitchen and his sister sitting on the lounge room floor.
He suddenly began to abuse his mother, pacing around the kitchen and calling her a "maggot" before threatening to stab the woman.
This frightened his sister, who urged her to move into the lounge room.
Kennedy turned to his sister and said: "I will stab you c---s, I'm not scared of any of you, I will stab you all."
The trio fled the house because they feared Kennedy, because of his ready access to knives in the kitchen, would carry out his threat.
Kennedy's sister reported her brother by phoning triple zero.
Police arrested Kennedy in Sanders Road, Lavington, that same day about 2pm.
Kennedy will be released on parole on July 16.
