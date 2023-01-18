The Border Mail
Trio flee Lavington house after man calls mum 'maggot' and makes aggressive threats

By Nigel McNay
Updated January 19 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
Threats to stab others 'may turn deadly' the next time Lavington man 'loses control'

Three people had to flee a Lavington house in fear for their lives after a man used an "evil tone" in his "aggressive" threats to stab them.

