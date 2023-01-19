The Border Mail
Cam McNeill back training for Barnawartha after recovering from snapped Achilles

By Brent Godde
Updated January 20 2023 - 6:31am, first published 6:00am
Barnawartha star Cam McNeill is set to prolong his career for at least one more season after missing the entire year with an Achilles injury. The star midfielder hinted that this could be his swanswong.

Four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill is determined not to finish his glittering career on a low point.

