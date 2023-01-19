Four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill is determined not to finish his glittering career on a low point.
McNeill missed all of last season after snapping his Achilles tendon in the opening round in a massive blow to Barnawartha's flag aspirations.
At 34 and with a young family, McNeill could easily walk away from the game he is so passionate about and content with being regarded as one of the finest players of his era for the Tigers.
But a fierce desire to be the best player he could be throughout his career and personal pride, won't let him walk away - just yet.
McNeill is set to extend his career with the Tigers this season in news which would be music to the ears of all involved at Tigerland.
"Football has been such a huge part of my life, to go out like that and not play again, just doesn't feel right," McNeill said.
"I put in a really big pre-season last year thinking that it was probably going to be my swansong.
"I reckon I got myself as fit as I was back in 2013-14.
"But the body is obviously a bit older now compared to then and a few areas have got a bit of wear and tear.
"The Achilles tendon snapped and unfortunately it seemed to have a bit of a domino effect on the rest of the side after we suffered a horror run with injuries throughout the year.
"I just don't want to end on that note really."
After suffering the injury, McNeill had ambitions of having the required surgery as quickly as possible and helping out at training and having a match day role in the coaches box.
But McNeill found it almost impossible to watch and felt frustrated not being able to have his usual impact out on the field.
"I had surgery two days after my daughter was born," he said.
"So I didn't get out to training to lend a hand as much as I had intended.
"LIfe just got real busy, real quick.
"So I hardly got to the footy at all last year with the family commitments.
"I'm one of those players that finds it frustrating to watch.
"I got out to Thurgoona in round two and just found it frustrating that I couldn't have an impact and help the guys out and I was better off staying away."
McNeill wasn't the only star Tiger to suffer a season ending injury last year.
In a cruel blow, Josh Spence broke his femur and joined McNeill on the sidelines
The pair are regarded as the Tigers' two premier players over the past decade.
They have combined for an astonishing ten best and fairests between them with Spence featuring on the honour board on seven occasions.
McNeill has finished runner-up to Spence four times.
Both are life members of the Tigers and have played more than 200-matches in the yellow and black.
Similar to McNeill, Spence also has ambitions of playing again this year despite the seriousness of his injury.
McNeill said once he learnt of Spence's ambitions to make a comeback as well, it provided another motivating factor for him to play again.
"I was talking to Josh recently and he's only six or seven games off his 250-match milestone," McNeill said.
"But he has got four kids now and life is fairly full on.
"I said you are mad mate but he definitely wants to.
"So once I heard that, it was even more motivation for me to go again.
"We have played more than 200-matches together and have ridden all the bumps and bruises that come along together.
"He is just one of those blokes that makes you think if you're playing, so am I sort of thing."
Despite the injury occurring almost 10-months ago, McNeill has still not fully recovered.
"I'm still going through rehab now," he said.
"It was round one and April 2 when it happened and I was only back in the gym a bit before Christmas..
"The physio said to really up the load and the chance of the tendon rupturing again is fairly slim.
"So now it's all about getting the strength back in that leg, especially the ankle and calf.
"I can run 5km fairly comfortably at the minute."
The Tigers started last season as one of the flag fancies and underlined their premiership credentials after claiming the prized scalp of Chiltern in the opening round.
But a crippling injury toll as the season wore on robbed them of their biggest stars when they should have been shining brightest.
McNeill, Spence, big man Adam Elias, MItch Exton, Ben Kunkel and Tom Anson all missed the elimination final loss against Dederang-Mt Beauty.
The Tigers have added Barton medallist Jarrad Farwell alongside Dylon Simpson in a major boost to its midfield stocks over the off-season.
Their premiership window appears to be still wide open if its ageing stars can regain full fitness with some talented juniors benefiting from the experience of playing seniors last year.
McNeill revealed he was prepared to play for nothing this season.
"I'm happy just to play this year and if we can secure another young player or local who needs a bit of extra coin, so be it," McNeill said.
"The club has always been good to me."
The Tigers play Rutherglen followed by Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Beechworth in a challenging opening to the season.
