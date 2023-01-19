The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Chris Pargeter set to coach North Albury's inaugural All Abilities side

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 19 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Pargeter at the front with Tony Burns, Ian and Adam Lippiatt, Chris Pargeter and Jarrod Redcliffe PIcture by James Wiltshire

North Albury is set to have its own All Abilities side for the upcoming season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.