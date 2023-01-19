North Albury is set to have its own All Abilities side for the upcoming season.
The Hoppers are hoping to emulate the success of the Wodonga Jets' All Abilities side and introduce another side in Albury-Wodonga to cater for the growing popularity of AFL amongst people with disabilities.
North Albury president, Tony Burns, said the club held an All Abilities scratch match for the first time at half-time during their round 18 clash with Wodonga last year.
"As a club, we are proud to be able to have another football side," Burns said.
"It was priceless last year when we put on a match between the Wodonga Jets and a few Hoppers' players and the joy and excitement on the faces of all involved.
"Not only on the players' faces but the spectators as well, it was fantastic to see.
"So over the off-season we decided to get a bit more serious about getting a side together and are now appealing for players who want to become involved to come down to the club."
The Hoppers' inaugural All Abilities side is set to be coached by Chris Pargeter.
Pargeter has been previously involved in coaching with the Wodonga Jets.
He said the Jets had grown to more than 35 players and another side was needed to maximise game time and involvement for participants.
"The Jets has really grown and it's got to the stage where we need another team to ensure everybody involved gets a fair run," Pargeter said.
"So we are looking for new players. Players who have perhaps never previously played because they never thought they would get the opportunity.
"It's open to anyone over the age of 14, male and female.
"It also caters for everyone, whether you can run or are in a wheelchair, everybody is welcome."
The side will be affiliated with the Victorian FIDA Football League in the northern conference and compete against other sides from Wodonga, Wangaratta, Shepparton and Echuca-Moama.
"Sides compete on the last Sunday of every month at a carnival in a round robin knockout," he said.
"Ideally we would like to get more people from this side of the Border involved and the surrounding clubs from the Hume league.
"'Don't think you are not able to play and at least come down for a training run and have a look.
"You will soon see how much fun everybody is having and how inviting it is to be involved in a football club."
ALSO IN SPORT
The club is holding a registration day on Monday, March 6 from 6pm at Bunton Park.
There is also a Facebook page North Albury Hoppers FIDA .
Pargeter said he first got involved in coaching All Abilities football after his daughter, Meg, told him she was interested in playing.
"Meg come home one day and said 'Dad, I want to play football," Pargeter said.
"The wife and I were initially reluctant to let her play but took her to training with the Jets.
"Meg loved it and I started to help out coaching as well and it all blossomed from there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.