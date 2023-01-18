Woman accused of taking $105,000 cash from dead man's house after crash

A woman accused of taking more than $100,000 in cash from her former partner's home after he was killed in a car crash will stand trial over the allegations.
Marilyn Anne Robertson is accused of going to the late man's home in search of $105,000 in cash stored in a safe with guns a few days later.
She faces charges of theft and obtaining property by deception after allegedly telling the late man's friend she was the sole beneficiary of the will and taking the money.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard from the late man's friend, Rodney Henry Collins, who attended the deceased man's home several times with Robertson.
The court heard the Chiltern woman, who had previously been in a relationship with the late man, was the beneficiary of his 2015 will, but she had been told by a lawyer there may have been a newer will in existence.
The court heard the lawyer, Steven Sartori, had told the accused woman she could change the locks but made no mention of taking any money.
Mr Collins said he was concerned by Robertson's behaviour at the property.
He said he had opened a safe with guns - which was just a toolbox - by knocking out the hinges.
Mr Collins was surprised to find a bundle of cash with $106,000 written on a note next to a shotgun and a rifle.
He counted the bundle with the accused woman and said it amounted to $105,000.
Mr Collins said he took the money back to his Cornishtown home amid concerns Robertson would take it.
He was asked in court if he had discussed the late man's will with him before his death.
"He was adamant that Marilyn wasn't going to get anything," Mr Collins told the court.
"Adamant."
Mr Collins said Mr Edwards wanted to leave his estate to charity - possibly the Fred Hollows Foundation - and said his friend had promised to give him his four-wheel-drive, which was destroyed in the crash.
Robertson had attended Mr Collins' home a day after the death to inform him of the news.
He said he was concerned when they searched Mr Edwards' property and said "things just weren't sitting right".
"She knew the money was there, she knew the money was somewhere," he said.
"I thought 'oh no, this is not good'."
After taking the cash for safekeeping, Mr Collins said they had agreed to split it evenly and take half each.
He said she had later "miraculously" found the will and said she was the sole beneficiary and wanted the money back.
In a statement, Mr Sartori said there was a will made on April 2, 2015.
"I told her enquiries needed to be made if he had made a later will, changing position," he said.
The court heard a will had been made in 2019 with another legal firm in which she wasn't the beneficiary.
Mr Sartori gave evidence on Wednesday and told the court instructions had been given by the late man, saying he had "split up with Ms Robertson and didn't want her in the will any more".
Her lawyer said the Chiltern woman denies any wrongdoing.
He said the late man "wanted her to have that money".
"If she was genuinely entitled to the money, why would she kiss goodbye half of it," magistrate Ian Watkins asked.
The lawyer said she believed she was legally entitled to it.
Mr Watkins said issues with the case were a matter for a jury to determine.
Robertson entered not guilty pleas to the two charges and will face the County Court on February 15.
