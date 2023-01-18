The Border Mail
Woman accused of taking $105,000 cash from dead man's house after crash

By Wodonga Court
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
Marilyn Anne Robertson outside the Wodonga court on Wednesday.

A woman accused of taking more than $100,000 in cash from her former partner's home after he was killed in a car crash will stand trial over the allegations.

