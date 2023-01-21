Women in agriculture and innovation top the list of priorities for incoming AgriFutures Australia chairperson, former Indi MP Cathy McGowan.
Ms McGowan, who was independent member for Indi from 2013 to 2019, replaces another former Federal MP, Kay Hull of the National Party, who was chairperson from 2016 to last month.
Since her appointment to head the agriculture research and development body, and midway through her first week of induction, Ms McGowan said she applied for the position to put her dual careers of politics and farming to practical use.
"What I have observed, right around Australia, there were these enormously skilled women on farms but they didn't have a lot of knowledge of how agriculture worked," Ms McGowan said.
"We did a huge amount of work with all the research and development corporations trying to help them understand that women play a really important role."
"Farmers' farms are run by families and businesses, and women are integral to that," she said.
Ms McGowan pointed to president of the National Farmers' Federation Fiona Simpson, the first woman to hold the position, and Natalie Sommerville who heads of Women in Agriculture, a peak body over which Ms McGowan previously presided.
"In every industry there are women taking leadership roles and it is fantastic to see," Ms McGowan said.
"There is a generational shift."
A sixth generation farmer, Ms McGowan's knowledge of industry, rural communities and leadership was credited for her selection by AgriFutures Australia managing director Mr John Harvey.
"Ms McGowan's knowledge of agriculture, rural communities, and leadership experience will be invaluable as we commence this next phase," Mr Harvey said.
Ms McGowan said she was now in a position to steward legislation she herself had influenced. For example between 2018 and 2019, Ms McGowan introduced amendments to future drought fund legislation which she said were drafted in consultation with farmers in her networks.
"I was able to introduce those as amendments to strengthen the legislation," Ms McGowan said.
"I plan to make sure that money the government gives to the future drought fund is strategically aligned with industry."
