The Wangaratta Sport and Aquatic Centre awaits its acid test over the weekend and Monday.
Swimmers in their hundreds will descend on the North East hub for the Victorian Long Course Swimming Championships, marking the first major event held at the venue since undergoing a $16 million facelift in March 2021.
It's also the first time in nine years the Ovens and Murray Swimming Association has earned hosting rights for the competition, with committee member Phil Evans touching on its significance.
"We haven't hosted it since 2014, and that was at Wodonga when they opened the new pool," he said.
"This will be the new pool opening at Wangaratta - it will be a big test.
"With the parents and competitors, we're probably looking at about 1,000 - we've got seating for about 1,000 people - and normally there's about 600 or 700 swimmers."
Held from Saturday until Monday, participants hailing from the likes of Warrnamool, Traralgon, Sale, Geelong, Colac, Mildura and Swan Hill will congregate in Wangaratta for the championships.
Evans stated a strong local presence will also compete, arriving from every corner of the region.
"We're virtually split in two so the NSW side won't be going, but Wodonga, Wodonga City, the two clubs in Wangaratta, Yarrawonga and then Myrtleford, Rutherglen, Beechworth will have some representatives," he said.
"We normally get in that mid range, because usually the strong teams in Geelong, Colac and Traralgon have always been the ones that come down and take the chocolates.
"But we get in there and compete and know where we're at which is good."
The calendar is a full one for the association, with Wangaratta also granted hosting rights for the Victorian Short Course Championships held later in the year.
It's a sight for sore eyes in the view of Evans, who is glad to see the Wangaratta Sport and Aquatic Centre finally being properly utilised after its major upgrades.
"The fact that they only got the pool up and going last year, we're pretty excited that we can host," Evans said.
"It's about six to eight months in progress, and after that we'll be doing the short course at the indoor centre in July; we get the double whammy.
"That's what they built the pool for, to get these big events here - the championships and the nationals."
