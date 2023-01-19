A woman who sped out of the Albury hospital car park despite being a repeat disqualified driver has sobbed on being jailed for 16 months.
Jessie Rae Darlington "travelled so fast" in her car, which had a smashed windscreen, she could not negotiate the left-hand turn.
Her unregistered and unlicensed car drifted on to the wrong side of East Street as she headed north towards the Borella Road roundabout.
Albury Local Court heard the North Albury woman went through the roundabout without slowing down or giving way to oncoming traffic.
"The accused continued north along East Street, braked harshly and then accelerated again to a speed estimated to be no less than 80km/h but no more than 90km/h in a 50km/h residential zone," police said.
"All of a sudden the accused braked heavily, leaving about 12 metres of skid marks on the bitumen roadway."
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said Darlington had received treatment that meant she was in considerable pain at the time.
The incident happened close to midnight on March 8, 2021, just hours after Darlington was supposed to attend Albury Local Court on charges of disqualified driving and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Supporting her in court was her partner, who magistrate Roger Prowse was told had driven Darlington, who was on a 12-month licence ban, to Albury hospital on March 4, 2021, about 10pm.
She drove off at 10.34pm and returned 10 minutes later, parking outside a COVID-19 testing tent adjacent to the emergency department entrance.
She earlier told security she was fine to drive "as long as I don't get caught".
Darlington, now 39 of North Street, pleaded guilty to a series of charges, including second offences of dangerous driving and disqualified driving.
Mr Prowse noted how Darlington was in court only because she had been arrested.
She will be eligible for release on parole on October 17 and was also given a two-year driving ban.
Mr Prowse urged police to investigate why Darlington had a Queensland licence.
