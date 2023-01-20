Rising costs are making clinics unviable and creating a crisis in general practice, says a Riverina GP and former chair of RACGP Rural.
Associate Professor Ayman Shenouda said frozen Medicare rebates and poor indexation had led to an increasing number of practices taking the decision to stop bulk billing.
"It is sad to see a very good system like this fall off. Access is not adequate, practices cannot afford to maintain their good care and service," Asoc Prof Shenouda said.
"We want to maintain the quality of care over anything else.
"The care is declining because of the pressure that is put on the doctors by the system," he said.
"By the time they come to the doctor or the hospital, they more likely to be unwell," Dr Cohn said.
"That's particularly an issue for people with chronic illnesses who might need to come in for regular checkups even when they feel well. For example, people with diabetes or high blood pressure.
"We need to remove out-of-pocket costs for seeing a GP," she said.
Asoc Prof Shenouda said this was putting preventable pressure on the already overdrawn hospital system.
"The access for some patients is going down, and that is the last thing you want in terms of outcomes for patients," Asoc Prof Shenouda said.
"When they go to emergency they will cost the state government or the system about $240 to be assessed in the emergency.
"It is not putting the money in the right place," he said.
Asoc Prof Shenouda said without government intervention the issues with rebates and indexation will lead to further increased charges for patients or even the closure of general practices.
"I hear whispers of doctors talking about closing their practices because they cannot maintain good services any more," he said.
Health is expected to dominate discussions when national cabinet meets in February, with Victorian and NSW premiers putting forward their own policy plans to ease pressure on hospitals.
Mr Butler said a concerted effort was required from the Commonwealth in consultation with the sector and the states to address Medicare reform and the worsening crisis in primary health care.
