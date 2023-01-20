The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

RACGP says crisis in general practice due to Medicare mismanagement erasing bulk billing

AG
By Alice Gifford
January 21 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACGP says frozen Medicare rebates and poor indexation hasn't kept up with the cost of delivering health care. Picture by Alan Porritt.

Rising costs are making clinics unviable and creating a crisis in general practice, says a Riverina GP and former chair of RACGP Rural.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.