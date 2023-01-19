The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East Bushrangers exit Country Cup in final pool game

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 20 2023 - 8:41am, first published January 19 2023 - 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North East Bushrangers star Milly Evans put on a show in the side's final pool game against South Australia Sharks, dropping 18 points to top score during a narrow 56-43 loss on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Ash Smith

The journey has come to end for the North East Bushrangers' under-18 girls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.