The journey has come to end for the North East Bushrangers' under-18 girls.
Stacked up against the best regional sides in the nation at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup, the invitee side battled valiantly throughout the tournament but bowed out in their final pool game.
The Bushrangers' campaign came to an end against South Australia Sharks on Thursday, losing 56-43.
Milly Evans was on song for the North East outfit, draining 18 points to top score for the match.
Earlier in the morning, the side produced their best performance scoring-wise against Tasmania going down 63-45.
ALSO IN SPORT
But although Tony Long's side failed to pick up a win in the Country Cup, the experience has capped a magnificent month of basketball for the Bushrangers following a tour of America.
The club sent a boys and girls squad overseas to face off with local high school sides, soaking up the culture in basketball's epicentre and even flying the Australian flag at Madison Square Garden.
