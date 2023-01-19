Members of a group formed to ensure community involvement in projects planned for Wodonga's Junction Place have been named.
Development Victoria, a key player in the space which called for hands to join the community reference group (CRG) in October, said eight members had been selected after "an exhausive process".
Members chosen for a two-year term include Elliot Child, Rachel Habgood, Kellie Howard, Michelle Hudson, Jye McBurnie, Bobbi McKibbin, Farrah Reid and Julie Rose Starr.
Development Victoria selected Susan Benedyka as the CRG's independent chair.
She is managing director at Regional Development Company, a business she founded in 1997 that has been involved with more than 1000 projects across regional Australia.
