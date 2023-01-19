The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Community group overseeing development of Wodonga's Junction Place named

TH
By Ted Howes
January 19 2023 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solar energy advocate Bobbi McKibbin has been selected as a member the community reference group for Wodonga's Junction Place. Picture by Mark Jesser

Members of a group formed to ensure community involvement in projects planned for Wodonga's Junction Place have been named.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.