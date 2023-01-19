Fraudster Jasmyn Sizmur still had her ill-gotten gains in hand when her victim confronted her in an Albury car park and videoed her confession.
As soon as Sizmur tapped someone else's card to buy juices for she and her boyfriend, a notification arrived on the victim's mobile phone.
The victim, Albury Local Court has heard, immediately phoned Boost Juice in Albury's Myer Centrepoint shopping centre and asked about the $16.50 purchase.
Not only had Sizmur just paid using the victim's card, but she and her boyfriend were waiting for their order.
The woman got into her car, parked near Albury's Centrelink office in Wilson Street, and drove to Myer Centrepoint.
The card had been in her handbag in her locked car.
Sizmur, too, had not long been at Centrelink, so once the woman got to the shopping centre she recognised her from minutes before when Sizmur's name was called out - they shared the same first name.
By the time of her arrest later that same day, on September 26, Sizmur - who the victim followed before confronting and filming her in the SS&A car park - had used the card to also buy $10 of Telstra credit for her mobile phone.
Sizmur, 20, of Sylvania Avenue, North Albury, pleaded guilty to a single charge of dishonestly obtain property by deception over the $26.50 fraud. She will be sentenced on March 1.
"She can pay that back, your honour," defence lawyer Piers Blomfield submitted to magistrate Roger Prowse.
In response, Mr Prowse said: "She ripped off this other person in September - three-and-a-half months later and she doesn't have the $26.50. Why?"
Mr Blomfield said his client could repay the money by "next week". "No." Mr Prowse replied. "When today?".
Mr Prowse told Mr Blomfield that unless Sizmur went straight out and got the money, he might very well have to call in NSW Corrective Services officers.
His veiled threat of a possible full-time jail sentence was enough for Mr Blomfield to take fresh instructions from Sizmur, who indicated she would refund the money before the court finished business that day.
