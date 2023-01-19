The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Young North Albury woman repays fraudulent purchases, facing sentence on charge

By Albury Court
January 20 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmyn Sizmur

Fraudster Jasmyn Sizmur still had her ill-gotten gains in hand when her victim confronted her in an Albury car park and videoed her confession.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.