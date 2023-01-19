Lifeline Albury Wodonga is seeking people who would like to make a difference to their community in 2023.
The sessions will be held on Friday, January 20, 6pm to 7.30pm, and Saturday, January 21, 10am to 11.30am, both at The Scots School Albury.
"Volunteers are the backbone of Lifeline," the organisation said.
"They are unified in their purpose to make connections, bring hope and save lives.
"We need passionate and committed volunteers who value the opportunity to connect with others and believe that every life is worth saving.
"Please join us to help ensure that no call for help goes unanswered."
To learn more and register, go to lifelinealburywodonga.org.au/become-a-lifeline-volunteer/
