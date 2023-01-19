Albury Thunder will tackle a challenge of a different kind when the rugby league club takes part in the third annual Sunshine Ride in March.
The fundraiser will begin at its Greenfield Park clubrooms on March 17 at 6pm.
Committee member Rick O'Connell said the club was eager to jump on board to help raise money and awareness.
"We will get as many players as possible to jump on the bikes," he said.
"It's a fantastic cause. We've all had family members that have been touched by cancer. The event has become very important to the local community.
"If we can be of support in any small way, and we can, then we are happy to be involved."
O'Connell said he hoped many people would get involved, even if only for a 10-minute stint.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I know we've got a number of people that are avid bike riders who may put their hands up," he said.
"Hopefully people will drift in and out to support those doing the hard work on the bike."
Adrenaline Boxing and Conditioning organisers, who will be offering bikes for the team to use on the day, want to encourage gyms, sporting clubs, businesses and individuals across the region to get involved by riding an exercise bike at their own premises.
New Thunder coach and former NRL player Justin Carney said the challenge would also be great for their fitness.
"It's a great cause, so why not? It's fantastic that we can get involved in the community," he said.
Carney said he hadn't yet broken the news about the challenge to the players.
"It's not going to be compulsory, but I'm sure that people will get behind it," he said.
"We're going to have a good time doing it, too."
