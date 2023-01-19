Action on health inequity, education, and climate and social justice are the issues Albury Greens candidates are taking the polls for the NSW election.
Dr Cohn said health would be a deciding issue on the minds of voters in March.
"As a local GP I can see the real issues that are affecting our community at the moment. We have a housing crisis, we have a crisis in our public health system and we have a climate crisis," Dr Cohn said.
"The Greens' balance of power on the crossbench in the Upper House is an incredible opportunity to hold the government to account.
"This state election is a huge opportunity for change," she said.
"During the federal election last year I had the privilege to meet so many members of the community who need profound systemic change," Mr Davern said.
"We need more people from diverse backgrounds in parliament to make sure the best decisions are being made in the interest of the community."
Dr Cohn and Mr Davern were joined by fellow Upper House candidate Lynda-June Coe, who has connections to Albury through environmental and social justice activism, family, and the far-reaching Wiradjuri community.
A high school teacher, academic and descendent of "legend of land rights" Aunty Aggie Coe, Ms Coe said she would push for action on treaty, justice reinvestment and teacher shortages in the next NSW Parliament.
"I am continuing on that legacy of demanding justice, treaty and truth for my people, which will create a better society and state for the people of NSW," Ms Coe said.
"Communities are going without. They're really feeling the pressure of the rising cost of living. Governments need to address this head on rather than apply band aids.
"It is critical that we see First Nations voices and diverse representation in our parliament [to] give vulnerable communities a chance, a voice, and to ensure that those views are expressed and heard clearly in parliament," she said.
"It's exciting to see someone of Lynda-June's stature putting herself into a place that is very culturally unsafe," Ms Davys said.
"She comes from that background of wanting to see positive change for her people.
"We've certainly got her back," she said.
