Chiltern big man Scott Meyer has shelved retirement plans and is set to extend his glittering career for at least one more season.
The Barton medallist was seriously contemplating retirement and bowing out on the ultimate high after playing a starring role in the Swans' maiden flag triumph in the TDFL last year.
Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson has been nervously waiting all off-season for Meyer to inform him of his decision.
Meyer informed Hibberson on Thursday of his intention to play again in a massive boost to the Swans' aspirations of going back-to-back this season.
In a further boost, Meyer has been appointed assistant coach.
"It was music to my ears when the big fella told me he was keen to play on," Hibberson said.
"I've had plenty of sleepless nights waiting for his decision, fearing the worst but hoping for the best.
"It's been well publicised how big an impact he had last year after winning the Barton medal, being BOG in the grand final and runner-up in our best and fairest.
"So it's obviously massive news for the club.
"My gut feeling was that Scottie was going to retire but all I could do as coach was give him the time he asked for without harassing him and respect his decision whatever it would be.
"Any coach will tell you that ruckmen don't grow on trees, especially the quality of Scottie who dominated the competition last year.
"Getting Scottie as assistant coach is another coup for the club and I feel in a fortunate position as coach to have him helping out.
"He hasn't trained at all yet over the pre-season so it will certainly put a spring in everybody's step when he lobs at training next week."
The Swans' flag aspirations once again look to be undeniable after keeping off-season departures to a minimum.
Siblings Nick and Tom Bracher are the two biggest losses.
Meyer, 36, revealed how close he came to calling it quits on his football career.
"To be honest for most of the off-season, I was leaning towards not playing," Meyer said.
"At my age and the season the club had, it seemed a fitting way to go out.
"There are plenty of other things I could do during the winter other than chase the Sherrin around.
"But Brad has been a good mate of mine for more than a decade and I didn't want to let him down after he was appointed coach.
"That's not the only reason I decided to go on but one of the main reasons.
"The club was really good to me last year and I enjoyed my time there thoroughly in my first season.
"Having the ultimate success and once again being in the premiership window and the lure of further success - it's hard to walk away from.
"It's an old saying but it's very true - you are a long time retired.
"The body was still feeling pretty good towards the back end of the season.
"It was only the last week that I made up my mind to commit so I thought I had better give Brad a call on Thursday and put him out of his misery."
Chiltern has also signed former junior John Spencer, John Pratt and welcomed back big man Tom Lehmann alongside Braiden Young.
Meyer couldn't resist taking a cheeky swipe at his new team-mate in Pratt who has crossed to the Swans after two years coaching at CDHBU.
"Once I heard 'Pratty' had signed, I thought I had better play again, just to bring the age demographic of the club down a bit," Meyer joked.
"But seriously, there are some talented kids emerging through the ranks and to be assistant coach and part of their development is appealing.
"Kids like Kyle Cooper who had a standout year last season and will only get better."
