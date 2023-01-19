The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Barton medallist Scott Meyer commits for another season and appointed assistant coach

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Swan Scott Meyer will play on again this year.

Chiltern big man Scott Meyer has shelved retirement plans and is set to extend his glittering career for at least one more season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.