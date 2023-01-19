A Corryong woman who won $25,000 with a Christmas Day Scratch-Its ticket didn't claim her prize for several weeks.
The winning ticket had been bought at Corryong Newsagency, Hanson Street, but she didn't visit the store immediately, wanting to make sure there weren't too many customers around.
"It feels so surreal!" she told The Lott.
"We scratched our tickets from our tree on Christmas Day, and we were left in complete disbelief.
"We double and triple checked the win to see if it was true. We even looked up the odds of winning a top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket!
"We sat on the win for a couple of weeks and we didn't visit the local newsagency to confirm the win until a few weeks later."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The woman said her father had won $100 with an Instant Scratch-Its ticket in 1988.
"We thought that he had won the lottery, but this is next level!" she said.
"We will put the win back into the family and book a trip to the coast.
"We will look to send my family to New Zealand as well."
Corryong Newsagency owner Adrian Grzeschka said his team were thrilled to have sold a top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket to a local customer.
"This is the first top prize we've sold on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket and we couldn't be happier for our outlet, the winner and our small community," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.