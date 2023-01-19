The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Corryong woman wins $25,000 on Christmas Day Scratch-Its ticket

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated January 19 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Corryong woman won the top prize of $25,000 on Christmas Day. Picture supplied

A Corryong woman who won $25,000 with a Christmas Day Scratch-Its ticket didn't claim her prize for several weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.