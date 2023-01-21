More heat and thunderstorms are on the way for Border

The second week of January has seen daily maximum rising to above normal after months of below-normal temperatures.
Maximums in North East Victoria and the southern part of the Riverina have been about 35 to 38 degrees, being two to three degrees above the January normal, while at Coonabarabran and Moree daily maximums were a degree or so above normal for January.
During the last few days, very high temperatures occurred in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which would be considered unusual after the record flooding rains at Fitzroy Crossing and more than 400mm at Broome. Onslow recorded a maximum temperature of 49.3 on Saturday, January 14 - almost the highest temperature for January on record.
The highest temperature at Onslow was 50.5 on January 13 last year. Other very high temperatures were in 1963, 1998, 2008 and 2010. All of these previous cases did lead to heavy rain soon after in our regions, while the record of 50.5 last January led to a very wet year.
Heavy to flooding rains have invaded the Queensland coast from Townsville to Maryborough. Mackay has had 642mm the last six days, the wettest to date since the 700mm in 1996 and approaching the record wet January of 1918 when 2161mm fell.
Proserpine has had 849mm the last six days, the wettest since the 1496mm in January of 1918.
Last October I expected a very wet January this year in Mackay, as so many weather events were running parallel to 1917 last year.
On Saturday, January 14 a severe tornadic storm lashed Benalla about 9.15pm; 38.2mm was recorded.
A low-pressure trough slowly passing through was jammed between two strong high-pressure systems, one just west of Bass Strait and the other just east of Gabo Island.
There was no rain at Wangaratta and Yarrawonga.
Tuesday's thunderstorms will be followed by a cooler spell of mild to warm days, before more warm to hot and humid days with rain and thunderstorms around Australia Day.
Further heavy rain is anticipated in early February.
The first half of January has been very dry at most places in our region. The odd isolated thunderstorms have resulted in rainfalls at isloated places.
Benalla has had above-average rainfall of 54mm this month to date, while 25mm has fallen at Rutherglen and Albury.
Sydney has now been without a temperature reaching 30 degrees since the last one, 30.6, on February 21 last year.
This is now the longest such stretch since from December 1882 to December 1883.
