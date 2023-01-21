Animal Justice MP seeks dog racing inquiry, duck shooting ban

Recently sworn-in member for Northern Victoria Georgie Purcell, of the Animal Justice Party, has hit the ground running with attacks on greyhound racing and duck shooting.
Ms Purcell has called for an inquiry into the former and a ban on the latter.
The holder of several law degrees, she has signalled that she can attract media attention to her ideals that arguably are not top of the list of voters' concerns.
Ms Purcell won her position with a meagre 1.55 per cent of the vote, due to what has been described as an archaic upper house counting system. The Animal Justice Party gained 2.51 per cent vote across the state in the lower house, and 1.51 per cent in the upper house.
Of interest is that 88.23 per cent of eligible upper house voters cast ballots, with 3.22 per cent informal. So, voters hardly had similar passions to Ms Purcell.
To her credit, Ms Purcell is intelligent and forcibly puts her case. However, it may be best that she spruiks from her periurban base and does not venture out into the wider electorate that she has been tasked to represent.
She would hardly draw a crowd. She is a former chief of staff of Western Region member Andy Meddick, who allegedly had links to the Construction Forestry Mining Energy Union.
Ms Purcell has made her way into parliament on the flow of preferences, and in this election Meddick lost his seat. It is a fair bet that Ms Purcell will inflame passions across Northern Victoria with her views, however those who disagree with her should ignore her.
Annoying for them, as her voice is sure to resonate in a sometimes compliant media hungry for grabs.
Just before press, the Victorian government announced an increase in the annual kangaroo cull quota, reportedly sending Ms Purcell into meltdown.
Former member for Indi Cathy McGowan is now chairing Agrifutures Australia, which was formerly the Rural Industries Research and Development Corporation
This is an Australian statutory corporation set up by the federal government in 1990 to help fund research and development in Australian rural industries.
Ms McGowan should be a perfect fit to head the organisation.
Its research includes developing a device for the on-farm testing of stallion's semen where there is a problem with semen viability.
Of current importance is research into bee survival in the face of the Varroa mite. Research that will have wide implications is transitioning away for diesel as a fuel for farming, fisheries and forestry.
