Animal Justice MP seeks dog racing inquiry, duck shooting ban

By David Everist
January 21 2023 - 1:00pm
The Animal Justice Party's Georgie Purcell secured election to the Victorian upper house in November's election. Picture by Ash Smith

Recently sworn-in member for Northern Victoria Georgie Purcell, of the Animal Justice Party, has hit the ground running with attacks on greyhound racing and duck shooting.

