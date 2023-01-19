The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Six things to do on the Border this weekend, January 21-22, 2023

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 20 2023 - 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Mauboy will headline Saturday's Alpine Valley Vibes. Picture by Andres Putting

LISTEN UP

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.