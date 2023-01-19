LISTEN UP
Alpine Valley Vibes, Pioneer Park, Bright, Saturday, January 21, gates open noon
Pop superstar Jessica Mauboy and ARIA award winning rapper Illy are coming to Bright for Alpine Valley Vibes. Mauboy will perform on Saturday at 6pm with Illy from 4.40pm. Musician Gretta Ray (3.25pm) and Sydney garage rock 4-piece The Buoys (2.15pm) will also perform. Alpine Valley Vibes was created to support the Alpine Council's young people and communities after the 2019-2020 bushfires and compounding impacts of COVID-19. Gates open at noon with welcome to country at 12.50pm.
MAGIC UP
A Land of Snow and Ice, Butter Factory Theatre, Saturday, January 21, sessions from 10am, check hothousetheatre.com.au
A Land of Snow and Ice is a multi-sensory theatre experience for young people and those young at heart. Travel via a forest portal to a world of magic and wonder; a place where time begins and Christmas magic lives. On your adventure, interact with Arctic wildlife, spend time with a Nordic shaman, help a wayward SantaCo employee and discover the truth behind a mysterious disappearance. Patrons move through the entire venue including walking up steps, crouching, obstacles and winding pathways. Infants must be carried. Comfortable clothes and closed shoes recommended.
STOCK UP
Morsels on the Murray, Yarrawonga Foreshore and Splash Park, Saturday, January 21, 3.30pm to 9pm
Morsels on the Murray returns this weekend. The second annual food and wine event at Yarrawonga will showcase the best the region has to offer. Savour food, beer, wine and spirits, all along the beautiful Yarrawonga Foreshore.
PICK UP
Pepper's Run, 148 Chiltern-Howlong Road, Chiltern, Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, 7.30am to 11am and 4pm to 8.30pm
Do the kids need to get outside? Make a beeline for Chiltern for them to pick their own jar of flowers. Kids' jars from $10. Bring a picnic and enjoy a cool night in the flower patch. The patch is a 50-metre walk from the car park.
JAM UP
Jamuary, Albury Skate Park, 707 David Street, Albury, Saturday, January 21, 11am to 3pm
Hit up Jamuary this weekend for free school holiday fun. Live music from Cherry Chain, Mt Maze, IVA and Keller. There will be a free barbecue, thanks to New Life Chapel, and lawn games by Snichols Custom Event. Entry is free.
ROLL UP
About 900 players, coaches and officials are in town for the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup. Sixty-two teams are vying for finals. COVID wiped out the past two years, which was the only break since the tournament started in 1985.
