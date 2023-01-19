A Land of Snow and Ice is a multi-sensory theatre experience for young people and those young at heart. Travel via a forest portal to a world of magic and wonder; a place where time begins and Christmas magic lives. On your adventure, interact with Arctic wildlife, spend time with a Nordic shaman, help a wayward SantaCo employee and discover the truth behind a mysterious disappearance. Patrons move through the entire venue including walking up steps, crouching, obstacles and winding pathways. Infants must be carried. Comfortable clothes and closed shoes recommended.