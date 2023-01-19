The Border Mail

James McDonald to partner Ron Stubbs-trained Sparring for Highway assault in Sydney

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ron Stubbs-trained Sparring is a last-start Moonee Valley winner. Picture by Racing Photos

Ron Stubbs received a call this week that would make any trainer smile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.