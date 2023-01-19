GB: I will never forget any of them. Kiara McLean was a student of mine who I started coaching when she was in Grade 9 on a Saturday morning in Albury. She ended up coming out to Rennie with me and we ended up becoming best mates. I was part of her wedding - I didn't make it because my son was having open-heart surgery at the time - and she was part of my wedding so these people aren't just netball players, they're people that have been part of my life for a long time. Sophie Hanrahan was at Coreen, I first met her there when I was pregnant with my twins and then she came into Corowa. These people have gone on to be more than me having a coach-player relationship with them; some of them I truly value as lifelong friends and I've been fortunate enough to be involved in really important moments in their lives - 21st birthdays, I've had three weddings, Brooke Bice just got married, Liv Sinclair just got married, I've been at their weddings, and that's the players alone without talking about Rowena Black, who's just an absolute stalwart of the place, Craig Spencer, who I've known for a long time and who is a dear friend of mine, Jamie Seymour, the wonderful work Hayden Filliponi and Joe Hansen do. These people that you see every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - it's going to make me upset - because it'll take a bit to get over not seeing them all the time because they've become my family. I'm so grateful for the role played by Richie Mallows as well. He's a sports scientist who happens to be one of my mates and he has devoted his time to me for free the last four years. He's done all of our fitness testing, all of our guidance, all of our nutrition, everything. I couldn't have done it without him; his support is amazing. He was one of my uni lecturers, so I know a lot of the stuff he's telling me, however players always respond well to a different voice. He told us where we stood in comparison to the Australian netball team so I have to thank him.