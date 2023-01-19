The Border Mail
Georgie Bruce explains why she's stepped aside as coach of Corowa-Rutherglen after seven years

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated January 20 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:30am
Georgie Bruce put her heart and soul into coaching Corowa-Rutherglen, winning a B-grade premiership (top) and helping make the Roos a force to be reckoned with, but will spend more time with her four children (centre) now that Sophie Hanrahan (bottom) has taken over as the club's new A-grade coach.

In the week her successor as Corowa-Rutherglen's A-grade coach was unveiled, Georgie Bruce spoke to STEVE TERVET about her seven years in charge which will be remembered as a netballing tour de force as the Roos went from wooden spooners to premiership contenders in the Ovens and Murray.

