In the week her successor as Corowa-Rutherglen's A-grade coach was unveiled, Georgie Bruce spoke to STEVE TERVET about her seven years in charge which will be remembered as a netballing tour de force as the Roos went from wooden spooners to premiership contenders in the Ovens and Murray.
ST: Why did you decide this was the right time to hand over the reins?
GB: I had the thought of doing so at the start of last year, so it's been in the wings for a long time. It was more my kids saying 'we're nearly old enough to do Saturday football and netball ourselves, so who's going to take us if you're doing Corowa?' I said to the kids 'Mum will probably just do one more year and we'll go from there' but as the year went on, it felt more and more evident that it was what I wanted to do as well, to put that time in with my kids. I've had a fair bit to do with the Corowa & District Netball Association the last couple of years, we got it back up and running and my daughter got involved in that too. I just thought the timing's right now, I've got to go do the Mum thing. It's been a difficult decision to make. I absolutely love Corowa-Rutherglen, they've been - and still are - the most amazing club. I played with them 24 years ago and returned to them because they were the club that always felt like home. I accidentally fell into the coaching role there and felt well and truly out of my depth but I had the gig for seven years and we had great success and continual competitiveness, which is what anyone dreams of. I've been lucky enough to coach a team to a grand final premiership in the B-grade in 2019 and see the three senior grades in the grand final that year, regardless of the result, which was a unicorn moment. I've had lots of fantastic experiences there, which makes it hard to say goodbye. The people are absolutely amazing and I've had fantastic support but it's my turn to be a Mum to my own kids rather than to everyone else.
ST: Every coach wants to leave a club in a better place than it was when they arrived so how do you reflect on the journey Corowa went on under your leadership?
GB: Part of my conversation at the start of last year was I felt like I'd probably been there for one year longer than I should. You want to leave when all the players are on a roll, have still got the momentum you want them to have and then have someone come in that's fresh, still following in the same values that we had instilled in the club but someone who comes in and reinvigorates that. When we didn't have the finals in 2021 because of COVID, in that off-season when we had more time, in hindsight we should have worked hard to get a fresher approach. But I came back in 2015, having just had Tom, and that year we finished bottom of the ladder. In 2016 we finished eighth, that was my first year of coaching, and the next two years we finished sixth and just missed out on the finals by two points. Then we finished top in the A-grade three years running.
ST: But as for the ultimate goal of an A-grade premiership, last year promised much and you fell short in the finals. How did that leave you feeling?
GB: The original ultimate goal was to get the club up and running to be competitive and I had only been involved in the A-grade in the early years of my coaching and then I took on a head coaching role and coached the A and B together. Once we established one team - you can't build Rome in a day - we put more focus into every grade. For me, in my time there, the ultimate goal was to get the club competitive and for us to be able to sustain that. The second goal was making finals and then it was, if we're lucky enough to make finals, it's anyone's game and let's hope we can get a premiership out of it. It's only when we were confident enough that we could finish top three in particular grades that we were saying our ultimate goal is we want to push for that grand final chance. It's not as though we started the season saying 'we want that cup' or whatever, there were always smaller goals to get to the bigger goal. As we know, grand finals and premiership trophies come few and far between and if we only aim for that as a club, we're going to be bitterly disappointed. There's been a lot of people coaching and playing for a very long time who can still say to me 'I would just love to have won a premiership.' We needed to make sure our language around what success was was really clear and defined, and our success was measured on us being competitive and being able to sustain that competitiveness in our competition.
ST: Do you walk away feeling it has been a successful stint?
GB: Yes, but it's not just me. There's a lot of people that come up and pat me on the shoulder or say 'you've done a wonderful job, George' but it takes a team of people and I had great support from the club, fantastic volunteers there and our supporters backing us. Having players that are fantastic at the sport and believe in what you're running; the Sophie Hanrahans, Kiara McLeans and Liv Sinclairs of this world, the Bice girls and so on, Em Laracy... I've been so blessed to have a really strong foundation anyway and then we've been lucky enough to get up and pull everyone to where we needed them to be to be sustainable and competitive and attract a few more great players.
ST: What has it meant to share the journey with those players?
GB: I will never forget any of them. Kiara McLean was a student of mine who I started coaching when she was in Grade 9 on a Saturday morning in Albury. She ended up coming out to Rennie with me and we ended up becoming best mates. I was part of her wedding - I didn't make it because my son was having open-heart surgery at the time - and she was part of my wedding so these people aren't just netball players, they're people that have been part of my life for a long time. Sophie Hanrahan was at Coreen, I first met her there when I was pregnant with my twins and then she came into Corowa. These people have gone on to be more than me having a coach-player relationship with them; some of them I truly value as lifelong friends and I've been fortunate enough to be involved in really important moments in their lives - 21st birthdays, I've had three weddings, Brooke Bice just got married, Liv Sinclair just got married, I've been at their weddings, and that's the players alone without talking about Rowena Black, who's just an absolute stalwart of the place, Craig Spencer, who I've known for a long time and who is a dear friend of mine, Jamie Seymour, the wonderful work Hayden Filliponi and Joe Hansen do. These people that you see every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - it's going to make me upset - because it'll take a bit to get over not seeing them all the time because they've become my family. I'm so grateful for the role played by Richie Mallows as well. He's a sports scientist who happens to be one of my mates and he has devoted his time to me for free the last four years. He's done all of our fitness testing, all of our guidance, all of our nutrition, everything. I couldn't have done it without him; his support is amazing. He was one of my uni lecturers, so I know a lot of the stuff he's telling me, however players always respond well to a different voice. He told us where we stood in comparison to the Australian netball team so I have to thank him.
ST: How does it feel to be passing on the baton to one of those people in Sophie Hanrahan?
GB: I'm really proud of her. She is an amazing person. I know everyone says that and maybe it's hard for people to understand because she's so successful in a world of tall poppy syndrome, she is the most humble girl you could ever meet. She's put in the real hard yards to be the success story that she is, not only on the court but in her career, as a sister, as a daughter, she is really conscientious about everything and trying to be the best she can be for everyone; really selfless. The fact she's taking on the role warms my heart because I know it's in good hands. It's not mine to own, none of the players were mine, the club wasn't mine - I used to call them my girls but they're there by choice! I'm really glad that someone like Soph is going to follow after me.
ST: And she's not the only member of that team to be stepping into the world of A-grade coaching this year, with Liv Sinclair taking on the role at Myrtleford, so what advice would you give them?
GB: Take nothing personally. It's a hard job being a coach, some of it's about netball and the tactical side of the game but a lot is about people management. If they stay true to what their values are, they're both really smart netballers and they understand the game really well. That's the biggest key, understanding the game and understanding how to communicate the game to people. They've got both of those gifts, so I know they'll be successful. Both them are hard workers, they've got great support networks around them, not only at their clubs but at home so watch this space. I'm sure we'll see them both achieve in their time.
ST: Does this mean you're taking a complete break from netball or will we see you involved in some capacity this year?
GB: I'm not sure. There's a bit of discussion to be had about where the kids will play their sport and from there, I'll decide.
