Man stabbed in chest during North Albury fight, 24-year-old sought

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 20 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:43am
The incident happened at a home on Banks Street. File picture

A man has been stabbed in his chest during an altercation at a North Albury home.

