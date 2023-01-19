UPDATE: Man charged over North Albury stabbing attack

UPDATE: A man will face court on Saturday following an alleged domestic violence related stabbing.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at Albury hospital at 2pm on Friday following the incident on Thursday afternoon.
He was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He will face Wagga court on Saturday.
EARLIER: A man has been stabbed in his chest during an altercation at a North Albury home.
Emergency services were called to Banks Street, off Captain Cook Drive, about 5.50pm on Thursday.
They found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest.
Police believe the victim and attacker are known to each other, with the teenager hospitalised after the incident.
"He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Albury Base Hospital where he underwent surgery," a police spokeswoman said.
"Police have been told the man's condition is now stable.
"Officers from Murray River Police District attended and established a crime scene where a knife was seized at the home for forensic examination."
The victim has undergone surgery.
His condition is now stable.
Investigators were told the stabber, believed to be a 24-year-old man, left the scene following the fight.
Police said they were now looking for the man.
They are also appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
