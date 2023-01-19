The Border Mail
UPDATE: Man charged over North Albury stabbing attack

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 20 2023 - 8:59pm, first published 8:43am
UPDATE: A man will face court on Saturday following an alleged domestic violence related stabbing.

