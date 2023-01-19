Iszac Evans loves playing the joker.
After all, it's been the catalyst which has allowed him to enjoy his cricket again, with a move from Belvoir's second grade ranks to Bethanga at the start of the season working wonders for the 18-year-old.
"They won't admit it but they love me out there (at Bethanga)," he laughed.
"I suppose being the one younger bloke in the side, you've got to lift the energies of all the older boys and set the standard for them."
The affable youngster is doing his utmost to lift the spirits, but also the levels, among older company.
Especially when it comes to sledging, where he admits his teammates are "pretty average at it, but they try."
Questionable quips aside, Bethanga coach Brent Mayne has been wowed by Evans' efforts in the field, with the label of 'revolutionary' being placed on his dedication to saving a run or two.
It's those one percenters which Evans values like gold, pointing to a prime example of it during the sides' most recent victory.
"Last week we kept Kiewa to 160 and in the field we probably saved nearly 40 runs," he said.
"We chased it eight down, so that was the difference between winning and losing I reckon - the little things that no one really cares about.
"There's been a few close games; we've won two of them and slipped two of them.
"It's those ones where if you get up, they're going to get you in the finals."
Finals have proved an elusive task throughout Evan's senior cricket journey.
Belvoir made the Provincial second grade top six just once during his three seasons in the side, but he missed out on the Eagles' run to the preliminary final in 2020/21 due to not being an established member.
While he hasn't yet hit his desired form with the bat at Bethanga, Evans is buoyant he'll be able to hit his straps come the pointy end of the season.
"I wasn't really enjoying playing at Belvoir so I was looking to enjoy my cricket again," he said.
"I bat at three (at Bethanga) but I don't make many runs at the moment...that's something that'll happen eventually, I'm sure."
With plenty of chatter about finals within Bethanga's camp, it is worth noting the side currently sits seventh on the ladder.
However, just 15 points separates them from leaders Baranduda - and Evans knows his boys are in with a sniff of causing an upset if they can punch a ticket to the promised land.

"We've got to start these sides that are just that little bit above us because we're a game ahead," he said.
"If we can beat Barny-Chiltern this week having beaten Kiewa last weekend and can start getting a bit of momentum going and get ourselves that finals spot, it'd be nice."
