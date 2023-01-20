Land values in the Murray region have increased strongly, jumping nearly 53 per cent, and rising by 47 per cent in the Albury local government area alone.
Figures released by the NSW Valuer General show total land value for the Murray region increased by 52.8 per cent from July 2021 ($17.7 billion) to July 2022 ($27 billion), while Albury land values soared from $4.9 billion to $7.2 billion (49.3 per cent). A Valuer General report said: "Land values in the Albury City local government area have shown a very strong increase ... across all market sectors.
"Albury City has reached a critical mass in population, driving demand in all market segments from not only local purchasers but also nationally from investors."
The figures showed total residential land value leapt from $4.8 billion to $6.8 billion, commercial rose from $289 million to $361 million, industrial from $247 million to $380 million, and rural from $174 million to $251 million.
"Across the region, residential land values increased very strongly by 50 per cent overall," the report said. "Large increases were recorded in Edward River (63.8 per cent), Federation (59.2 per cent) and Berrigan (56.2 per cent).
"This was driven by regional appeal due to lifestyle factors and more flexible working options, which led to increased demand.
"Commercial land values increased very strongly by 31.9 per cent overall. The overall demand for commercial properties has stemmed from the growing residential market and strong rural sector leading to increased confidence in the region."
The report said residential areas in Albury were influenced by many factors including strong interest in CBD living and rising demand for rental properties.
"The established housing areas near the Albury CBD and South Albury have seen very strong increases due to their relatively central locations," the report said.
"There is increased interest in city living with ready access to the retail and entertainment precinct of central Albury. The success of recent apartment developments is indicative of increasing demand for central accommodation with purchasers both locally and interstate driving strong demand.
"More elevated parts of West Albury with resulting views showed very strong increases. The increased interest for rental accommodation is also fuelling demand for investment properties placing an additional pressure on land values as investors source both established properties and house and land packages within the corridor of Thurgoona."
As well as Albury, the Murray region figures drew from Berrigan, Edward River, Federation, Greater Hume and Murray River LGAs.
