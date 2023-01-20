Figures released by the NSW Valuer General show total land value for the Murray region increased by 52.8 per cent from July 2021 ($17.7 billion) to July 2022 ($27 billion), while Albury land values soared from $4.9 billion to $7.2 billion (49.3 per cent). A Valuer General report said: "Land values in the Albury City local government area have shown a very strong increase ... across all market sectors.

