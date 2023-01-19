The Border Mail

Albury cricketer Brandon Diplock could have chased a tennis career

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated January 20 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 10:38am
Brandon Diplock is one of the many overseas players currently in Cricket Albury-Wodonga. He's battled a quad injury, forcing him to bowl spin at one stage, but is back bowling pace. Picture by Ash Smith

You always want to play for your country, I was hanging around the squad for a year or so, the international guys went away on a tour and that's why I got the opportunity, I bowled tight for two games, but the international players came back and a few us us fell by the wayside.

- Brandon Diplock

Cricket Albury-Wodonga club Albury's Zimbabwe-raised Brandon Diplock has revealed he considered a professional tennis career.

