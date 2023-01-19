You always want to play for your country, I was hanging around the squad for a year or so, the international guys went away on a tour and that's why I got the opportunity, I bowled tight for two games, but the international players came back and a few us us fell by the wayside.- Brandon Diplock
Cricket Albury-Wodonga club Albury's Zimbabwe-raised Brandon Diplock has revealed he considered a professional tennis career.
The 27-year-old won an All-African event as a teenager and was invited to a major junior tournament in the US.
"But I didn't go as I would have missed the major part of the season at school, school sport and school cricket in Zimbabwe is quite big, nobody really plays club," he suggested.
So the all-rounder left his homeland to spend four years in England, including a stint at Bourne in the Lincolnshire Premier League, while also living in Australia for two seasons.
Diplock was quizzed if he had any regrets about choosing the cricket path.
"(Laughs loudly), No, no regrets, although it would have been a lot easier getting a scholarship in the States and getting a free ride there," he offered.
Diplock spent two years in the States during his cricket commitments, working in the tennis industry.
"I really liked it, I would have probably moved over there," he said.
Diplock represented Zimbabwe under 19s, facing an Australian team, including current BBL players Matt Kelly (Perth Scorchers) and Ben McDermott (Hobart Hurriances), who the right-arm medium pacer dismissed.
"You always want to play for your country, I was hanging around the squad for a year or so, the international guys went away on a tour and that's why I got the opportunity, I bowled tight for two games, but the international players came back and a few us us fell by the wayside." he reasoned.
Diplock has battled a quad injury at times, bowling off-spin for three weeks instead of pace, and while the complaint still isn't 100 per cent, he's been able to nurse his way back into bowling quicker spells, which Albury has needed.
However, the club has received a major boost with last year's association's leading wicket-taker Shan Bhaiya named for Saturday's crucial away clash against Belvoir.
The Indian product has been playing for Premier Cricket club Kingston Hawthorn this season, in second and third grade.
"He's been talking about that he wanted to play and he dropped his head in around New Year's Eve travelling through," co-coach Alex Popko said.
"With Shan and Benny Dower not playing, and Corey McCarthy doing his knee, we're short of a pace bowler."
Bhaiya impressed with his accuracy last season.
'With the shorter form we play, there's just too many bowlers who are trying too many things," Popko remarked.
"The top level (BBL) is different, the ones that do well in our competition are the ones that bowl the small six times in a row.
"The reality is the batsmen are not at the level that you have to keep changing things up,. if you can bowl decent areas someone will eventually get themselves out."
Meanwhile, Belvoir's Josh Wood has returned home to England.
"Josh is only 22-23, he's missing home and I think it just got too much," captain Drew Cameron confirmed.
