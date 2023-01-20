A popular North East mountain bike park recently at risk of closing will remain open in 2023 due to a strong uptake in its new membership model.
Bright's Mystic Park has signed up close to 4000 riders since operator Alpine Community Plantations launched a membership scheme in October 2022.
Executive officer Jessica Short said the support from the mountain bike community had created financial stability and kept the park open.
"The community and visitors have been incredibly patient and understanding as ACP have rolled out a unique operating model to ensure the park's future," she said.
"The injection of membership funds will help provide Bright locals and visitors with a premiere mountain biking destination."
The annual fee for individuals is $95, a two-week membership is $55, while a single-day pass with shuttle service is $25.
Ms Short said membership costs had allowed shuttle company Blue Dirt Mountain Biking to take over trail maintenance, which had previously been the responsibility of volunteers.
Work has been completed to tidy up seven popular tracks and install signs to warn riders of upcoming technical features.
The crew will operate five days a week throughout summer.
"Trail maintenance will be more often and consistent," Ms Short added.
Mark McDougall, a national champion from Bright who helped develop Mystic's first downhill trail in 1998, felt the introduction of memberships was needed to take the park forward.
"Hopefully the membership provides us with additional trail and good quality trail maintenance," he said.
"It's always been volunteer-based trail building and maintenance, but it's kind of getting to that point where it's so busy and needs to go to the next step."
Mr McDougall said $95 for an annual membership was good value for users of Mystic Park based in the region, but felt $25 a day for visitors was "excessive".
"The average person wouldn't ride more than two hours a day, so $25 might be a bit much. If you come up three or four times a year, you're better off getting a yearly membership, but if you're just out for a weekend, it is possibly a couple of day passes," he said.
Ms Short said external funding and membership revenue would help deliver further upgrades to Mystic Park this year, including more visible signage, such as maps of the park and trail feature signs
"Strategic work will continue to be undertaken by both ACP and expert consultants that focuses on Mystic Park's future, including new trails and upgrades to existing trails," she said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
