ARIA award-winning rapper Illy is coming to the high country this weekend.
The Frankston-based artist first emerged onto the hip hop scene in 2009 and has released five studio albums, earning him multiple ARIA music awards.
Part of the Alpine Valley Vibes line-up at Pioneer Park on Saturday, Illy will perform his set from 4.40pm.
Pop superstar Jessica Mauboy will follow with her performance from 6pm.
Musician Gretta Ray (3.25pm), Sydney garage rock four-piece The Buoys (2.15pm), Tahlia Brain (1.35pm) and Josh Lindsay (12.55pm) round out the festival.
Alpine Valley Vibes was created to support the Alpine Council's young people and communities after the 2019-2020 bushfires and compounding impacts of COVID-19.
Gates will open at noon with welcome to country at 12.50pm.
In other live acts, Red Belly Black returns to Sodens Hotel in Albury on Saturday night.
The Border's popular cover band performs from 9pm. Free entry.
