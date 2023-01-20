The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Victorian rapper Illy on deck for Alpine Valley Vibes

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 20 2023 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winning Australian rapper Illy will perform his latest single Like You at the Alpine Valley Vibes festival at Bright on Saturday afternoon. Pop superstar Jessica Mauboy and a quality line-up will be on deck too. Picture supplied

ARIA award-winning rapper Illy is coming to the high country this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.