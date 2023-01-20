Northbound traffic on the Hume Freeway in Wodonga has been held up by a two-vehicle accident on Friday morning.
Police were called to the scene just after 10.30am after reports of a crash past the High Street exit.
A Victoria police spokesperson confirmed no-one had been trapped in either vehicle and no injuries had been reported.
Traffic was banked back beyond the Melrose Drive overpass on the northbound lanes of the freeway as the vehicles began to be cleared.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
