Bat strong, bat long.
Those are the instructions of Henty captain Daniel Terlich as he challenges his side to lift for a monumental game against Rand, following a lacklustre showing with the bat during a loss to Brock-Burrum.
"We've been bowling really well but we haven't been making runs," he said.
"It's hard when two blokes make 40 runs out of the 60 we made (against Brock-Burrum) - we're relying on one bloke every week to try and make runs.
"It makes it hard to make a competitive total or chase down runs."
Henty is without Greg Schuller, who was one of two Swampies players to venture into double digits last round.
A victory would work wonders for Terlich's troops - who sit nine points below Rand - and would add some much needed wind to Henty's sails as the descent into finals begins.
"I'm pretty happy with the side we've got, it's just a matter of seeing if we can make some runs this week," he said.
"I'd like to have a couple more wins but beggars can't be choosers.
"If we can get three more wins out of the five games left that should hold us pretty good, and once we make finals anything can happen."
