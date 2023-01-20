The Border Mail
Wodonga's Junction Place CRG member Bobbi McKibbin optimistic

By Ted Howes
January 21 2023 - 4:00am
Wodonga's Junction Place is a place for the people so members of the community should not just have a say but be able to play an active role in its redevelopment, CRG member Bobbi McKibbin says. File picture

Seeing a proposal for a bottle shop taking centre stage at what was touted as a family space was the turning point for Wodonga's Junction Place community reference group member Bobbi McKibbin.

