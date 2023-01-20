Seeing a proposal for a bottle shop taking centre stage at what was touted as a family space was the turning point for Wodonga's Junction Place community reference group member Bobbi McKibbin.
Ms McKibbin is one of eight people selected by Development Victoria to be part of the CRG and says the group has a chance to play an active role in what the community wants, not what the bean counters want.
"It's about us having a one-off opportunity to reinvent our city, our city heart," Ms McKibbin said. "No other town really ever gets to redevelop their city centres so we need to ensure that if we're doing it, we're doing it right. The support we had to stop that bottle shop showed how committed Wodonga people are to that space."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms McKibbin said it was her passion to get the community connected and involved with urban development.
"What we've created there, or what they have created there, in Junction Place is incredible, and the community is very much engaged with that space and very connected to that space," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.